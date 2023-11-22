A pair of streaking teams meet when the Colorado State Rams (4-0) host the Boston College Eagles (4-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Rams are 5.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Eagles, who have won four straight. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

In 15 of 30 games last season, Colorado State and its opponents combined to score more than 146.5 points.

The average amount of points in Colorado State's contests last season was 143.8, which is 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Colorado State went 12-18-0 ATS last season.

Colorado State was the moneyline favorite 13 total times last season. It went 8-5 in those games.

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rams had a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Colorado State's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 15 50% 72.5 139.1 71.4 141.6 140.2 Boston College 7 23.3% 66.6 139.1 70.2 141.6 135.2

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams put up were just 2.3 more points than the Eagles gave up (70.2).

When Colorado State scored more than 70.2 points last season, it went 9-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 5-5 18-12-0 Boston College 14-16-0 7-7 18-12-0

Colorado State vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Boston College 9-7 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

