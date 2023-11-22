On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Nathan MacKinnon going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110

MacKinnon stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 4.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.