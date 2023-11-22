How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) play the Radford Highlanders (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northern Colorado vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.
- In games Northern Colorado shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Bears are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 150th.
- The Bears record 76.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.3 the Highlanders give up.
- Northern Colorado is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Colorado scored 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged in away games (70.4).
- The Bears allowed 72.6 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Northern Colorado performed worse at home last year, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.5 per game with a 36.3% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Colorado State
|L 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 76-71
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 78-77
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Radford
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.