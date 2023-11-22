The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) go up against the Radford Highlanders (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. Northern Colorado matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Radford (-4.5) 141.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Radford (-4.5) 141.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Betting Trends

Northern Colorado has won one game against the spread this season.

The Bears have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Radford is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Highlanders' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

