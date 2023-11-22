Wednesday's contest that pits the Radford Highlanders (3-3) against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-67 in favor of Radford, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 79, Northern Colorado 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-12.1)

Radford (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Northern Colorado's record against the spread so far this season is 1-2-0, and Radford's is 3-2-0. The Bears are 2-1-0 and the Highlanders are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball while giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 194th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential overall.

Northern Colorado wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It records 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 88th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.6 per contest.

Northern Colorado hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 29.1% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

The Bears rank 196th in college basketball by averaging 94 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th in college basketball, allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Colorado wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.6 (217th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

