The Radford Highlanders (3-3) will play the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Saint Thomas: 15.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 13.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Langston Reynolds: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
174th 76.2 Points Scored 70.8 249th
194th 70.8 Points Allowed 69.3 164th
88th 36.8 Rebounds 34.5 150th
112th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9 207th
139th 7.8 3pt Made 7.2 203rd
263rd 11.4 Assists 10.3 317th
217th 12.6 Turnovers 13.7 275th

