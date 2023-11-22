The Radford Highlanders (3-3) face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -4.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Every game Northern Colorado has played this season has gone over 141.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Northern Colorado's outings this season is 147, 5.5 more points than this game's point total.

Northern Colorado are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Colorado was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bears have been at least a +160 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Colorado has a 38.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 3 60% 70.8 147 69.3 140.1 143.7 Northern Colorado 3 100% 76.2 147 70.8 140.1 147.8

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears score an average of 76.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.3 the Highlanders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Northern Colorado is 1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Northern Colorado 1-2-0 1-1 2-1-0

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford Northern Colorado 10-3 Home Record 6-7 7-10 Away Record 3-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.