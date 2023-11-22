The Orlando Magic (9-5), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center, will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Nuggets (10-4). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT

BSFL and ALT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 107.7 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Magic put up 110.6 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 106.6 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by four points per game.

These teams score a combined 223.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 214.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has covered 11 times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

Nuggets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +220 - Magic +25000 +10000 -

