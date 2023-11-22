The Orlando Magic (9-5) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs on BSFL and ALT. The over/under is 217.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 217.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points eight times.

Denver's games this year have an average total of 220.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 10 of its 13 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 62.3% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 8 57.1% 113.2 223.8 107.7 214.3 223.6 Magic 8 57.1% 110.6 223.8 106.6 214.3 222.7

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

When playing at home, Denver sports a better record against the spread (4-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (1-6-0).

The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.6 more points than the Magic allow (106.6).

Denver has a 5-7 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nuggets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-9 5-8 4-10 Magic 11-3 5-1 5-9

Nuggets vs. Magic Point Insights

Nuggets Magic 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 5-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 107.7 Points Allowed (PG) 106.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 3-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-0 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

