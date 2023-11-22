The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes three games with a Pac-12 team in action. Among those contests is the Stanford Cardinal playing the Belmont Bruins.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stanford Cardinal vs. Belmont Bruins 4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 FloHoops UMBC Retrievers at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Penn State Lady Lions vs. USC Trojans 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 FloHoops

