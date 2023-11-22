Ryan Johansen and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Johansen in that upcoming Avalanche-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.

Johansen has scored a goal in five of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has a point in five of 17 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Johansen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 17 games he's played.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Johansen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansen Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +32 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 3 7 Points 0 6 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

