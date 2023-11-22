Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Dallas Stars (12-4-1, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas' 17 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

The Stars have been victorious in 11 of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (73.3%).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of the time).

Vegas has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +105.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6 3.9 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.9 2.9 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-7 4-6-0 6.3 3.1 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 2.3 8 24.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6 3.9 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.9 2.9 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-7 4-6-0 6.3 3.1 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 2.3 8 24.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

