The Golden State Warriors (7-8) will look to Stephen Curry (fifth in the league scoring 30.7 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Kevin Durant (eighth in the NBA with 27.7 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Warriors are 2.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

Phoenix has had an average of 232.1 points in its games this season, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns are 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 6-4, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in five of 15 outings.

Golden State has had an average of 227.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Golden State is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Warriors have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Golden State has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 35.7% 117.3 231.2 114.9 228.4 226.9 Warriors 5 33.3% 113.9 231.2 113.5 228.4 225.8

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

At home, Phoenix has a worse record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-3-0).

The Suns record 117.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.5 the Warriors allow.

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Warriors' last 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (5-2-0) than at home (0-8-0).

The Warriors score an average of 113.9 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 114.9 the Suns give up.

Golden State has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 7-7 4-6 10-4 Warriors 5-10 3-2 8-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 114.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-6 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.