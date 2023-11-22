The Golden State Warriors (7-8) will lean on Stephen Curry (fifth in NBA, 30.7 points per game) to help them defeat Kevin Durant (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 114.9 per contest (20th in the league).

The Warriors have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 113.5 (15th in NBA).

These two teams average 231.2 points per game combined, 0.3 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 228.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Golden State has compiled a 5-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Suns and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Warriors +1300 +650 -

