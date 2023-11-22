The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Nichushkin against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nichushkin has a point in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 17 games this season, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 2 15 Points 1 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.