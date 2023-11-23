How to Watch Arkansas vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Arkansas has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 61st.
- The Razorbacks average 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
- When Arkansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 4-1.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
- Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Razorbacks finished 142nd.
- The Tigers' 79.4 points per game last year were 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up.
- Memphis had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Arkansas posted 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (68.9).
- Defensively the Razorbacks played better at home last year, surrendering 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 in away games.
- Arkansas sunk 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 82.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (70.7) than away (78.3).
- At home, Memphis knocked down 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
