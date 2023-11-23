Thursday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Colorado.

The Buffaloes are coming off of an 84-69 victory over SMU in their last outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 83, Cincinnati 63

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buffaloes had a +336 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They put up 69.2 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and gave up 59.3 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

Colorado's offense was worse in Pac-12 games last year, tallying 65.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.2 PPG.

The Buffaloes posted 74.1 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 64.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, Colorado surrendered 0.3 more points per game (59.2) than in away games (58.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.