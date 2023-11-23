Colorado State vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
Two streaking squads meet when the Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won five in a row.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.
Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-8.5)
|153.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-8.5)
|154.5
|-385
|+300
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Colorado State has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- Creighton has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Bluejays' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Colorado State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
