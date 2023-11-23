Colorado State vs. Creighton Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 23
Thursday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Creighton Bluejays (5-0) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a 81-75 win for Creighton, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
Colorado State vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 81, Colorado State 75
Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Creighton
- Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-5.6)
- Computer Predicted Total: 155.7
Both Creighton and Colorado State are 4-1-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bluejays and the Rams are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (172nd in college basketball).
- Colorado State averages 29.2 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball), compared to the 29.6 of its opponents.
- Colorado State makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball) while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc (14th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6 per game at 30.9%.
- Colorado State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.6 per game (94th in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (83rd in college basketball).
