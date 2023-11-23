The Creighton Bluejays (5-0) play the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Trey Alexander: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Baylor Scheierman: 19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Creighton Players to Watch

Colorado State vs. Creighton Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank
11th 91.2 Points Scored 87.8 28th
54th 62.6 Points Allowed 69.8 172nd
22nd 40.6 Rebounds 29.2 316th
164th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 4.2 362nd
1st 13.6 3pt Made 9.4 52nd
17th 19 Assists 22.8 3rd
52nd 9.8 Turnovers 10.6 94th

