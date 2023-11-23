The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The contest airs on ESPN3.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Colorado vs. Cincinnati 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats scored an average of 59.8 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up to opponents.

Cincinnati went 8-14 last season when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

Last year, the 69.2 points per game the Buffaloes scored were 5.2 more points than the Bearcats allowed (64).

When Colorado put up more than 64 points last season, it went 20-1.

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Bearcats allowed to opponents.

The Bearcats shot at a 39.7% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes averaged.

Colorado Schedule