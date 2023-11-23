How to Watch the Colorado vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The contest airs on ESPN3.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado vs. Cincinnati 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats scored an average of 59.8 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up to opponents.
- Cincinnati went 8-14 last season when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
- Last year, the 69.2 points per game the Buffaloes scored were 5.2 more points than the Bearcats allowed (64).
- When Colorado put up more than 64 points last season, it went 20-1.
- The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Bearcats allowed to opponents.
- The Bearcats shot at a 39.7% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes averaged.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 97-38
|CU Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 86-75
|CU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ SMU
|W 84-69
|Moody Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
