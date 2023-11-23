The Detroit Lions (8-2) head into a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Lions vs. Packers Insights

The Lions rack up 27.2 points per game, seven more than the Packers allow per matchup (20.2).

Green Bay puts up 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.9 Detroit surrenders.

The Lions rack up 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers allow per contest (327.9).

Green Bay racks up only 6.6 more yards per game (319.6) than Detroit gives up (313).

This season, the Lions average 136.6 yards per game on the ground, just 1.9 more yards than the Packers allow per outing (134.7).

Green Bay rushes for 102.1 yards per game, 12.6 more than the 89.5 Detroit allows per contest.

The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Packers have forced (9).

Green Bay has 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for Detroit.

Lions Home Performance

The Lions put up 30 points per game at home (2.8 more than their overall average), and concede 21.4 at home (1.5 less than overall).

The Lions' average yards gained (395.4) and conceded (281.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 399.6 and 313, respectively.

In home games, Detroit accumulates 252.8 passing yards per game and concedes 184.2. That's less than it gains (263) and allows (223.5) overall.

The Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (six more than their overall average), and concede 97.6 at home (8.1 more than overall).

At home, the Lions convert 46.7% of third downs and allow 35.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.3%), and less than they allow (35.3%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/30/2023 Las Vegas W 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles W 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago W 31-26 FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/17/2023 Denver - -

Packers Away Performance

The Packers put up 22.2 points per game in away games (two more than their overall average), and give up 20.8 away from home (0.6 more than overall).

The Packers' average yards gained away from home (313.6) is lower than their overall average (319.6). But their average yards conceded in road games (339.8) is higher than overall (327.9).

Green Bay's average passing yards gained (205.8) and allowed (184) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 217.5 and 193.2, respectively.

The Packers rack up 107.8 rushing yards per game in away games (5.7 more than their overall average), and give up 155.8 in road games (21.1 more than overall).

The Packers' offensive third-down percentage on the road (44.8%) is higher than their overall average (43.5%). Their defensive third-down percentage on the road (34.8%) is lower than overall (39.2%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Los Angeles W 20-3 FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX

