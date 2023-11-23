Lions vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers (4-6) visit a streaking Detroit Lions (8-2) team on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions have won three straight games.
Lions and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Thursday.
Lions vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|7.5
|47
|-350
|+275
Lions vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- The average point total in Detroit's games this season is 46.4, 0.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lions have registered a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions have gone 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Detroit has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers have played three games this season that have had more than 47 combined points scored.
- The average total for Green Bay's games this season is 41.9 points, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Packers have put together a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Packers have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.
Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|27.2
|7
|22.9
|21
|46.4
|5
|10
|Packers
|20.2
|20
|20.2
|10
|41.9
|3
|10
Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends
Lions
- Detroit has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three games.
- Detroit has hit the over twice in its past three games.
- The Lions are averaging 32.5 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 0.1 more points per game than their overall season average (27.2 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (23) compared to their overall season average (22.9).
- The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 43 points this season (4.3 per game), while the Packers have an even point differential.
Packers
- Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its past three games.
- In their past three contests, the Packers have gone over the total once.
- The Packers are scoring more points in divisional games (22.7 points per game) than overall (20.2), but also conceding more in the division (26) than overall (20.2).
- The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 43 points this season (4.3 points per game), while the Packers have an even point differential on the year.
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.1
|46.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|26.4
|24.8
|ATS Record
|7-3-0
|3-2-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.9
|41.9
|41.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.2
|22.2
|22.2
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-1
|1-3
