The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Oklahoma had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Sooners were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.

Last year, the Sooners put up 67.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.

When Oklahoma put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 6-3.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.

The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

When Iowa gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 8-3.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Sooners gave up 64.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.8.

In home games, Oklahoma averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.0) than in away games (6.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

At home, the Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.0.

Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center 11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center 11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center 11/23/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena 11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center 12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule