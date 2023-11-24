Air Force vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
A pair of the nation's strongest running games clash when the Boise State Broncos (6-5) bring college football's eighth-ranked running game into a contest against the Air Force Falcons (8-3), who have the No. 2 run game, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Air Force matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Air Force vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Air Force vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-6.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-6.5)
|46.5
|-250
|+202
Air Force vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Air Force has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Boise State has put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
