Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Arapahoe County, Colorado, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Chatfield Senior High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 24
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ralston Valley High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM MT on November 25
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
