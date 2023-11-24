How to Watch Arkansas vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) go up against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Arkansas is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 48th.
- The Razorbacks put up 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.
- Arkansas is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.
- The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).
- North Carolina has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arkansas fared better when playing at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.
- In home games, the Razorbacks surrendered 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).
- At home, Arkansas sunk 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (70.2).
- The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina sunk fewer triples on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) as well.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
