Player prop bet odds for Cale Makar, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (at 8:30 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (29 total points), having registered five goals and 24 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon has 23 total points for Colorado, with six goals and 17 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Zuccarello's 19 points are important for Minnesota. He has five goals and 14 assists in 17 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with five goals and 10 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

