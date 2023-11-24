The Colorado Avalanche, with Cale Makar, are in action Friday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Makar in that upcoming Avalanche-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.

In five of 18 games this year, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Makar has a point in 14 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points 10 times.

Makar has an assist in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Makar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.

There is a 61.7% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 29 Points 2 5 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

