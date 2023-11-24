Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cheyenne County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Cheyenne County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheyenne County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Cheyenne Wells High School at Stratton High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 24
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Wells High School at Stratton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 24
- Location: Stratton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.