Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:01 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 13 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Colorado include the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-7)
Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-20.5)
Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Colorado State (-5.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.