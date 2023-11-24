The contests in a Week 13 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Colorado include the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-7)

Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-20.5)

Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Colorado State (-5.5)

