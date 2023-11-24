Friday's contest that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) versus the Denver Pioneers (1-2) at Magness Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-60 in favor of Central Arkansas. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Pioneers fell in their most recent outing 58-41 against Wyoming on Tuesday.

Denver vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Denver vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 61, Denver 60

Denver Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pioneers' -134 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (307th in college basketball).

Denver scored 64.8 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 0.8 fewer points per game than its season average (65.6).

The Pioneers posted 69.5 points per game last season at home, which was eight more points than they averaged in away games (61.5).

Denver gave up 68.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.6 in away games.

