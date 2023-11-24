When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

