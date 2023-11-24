Mikko Rantanen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild meet at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Rantanen against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 21:30 per game on the ice, is +7.

Rantanen has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 12 of 18 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in nine of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Rantanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 25 Points 1 12 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

