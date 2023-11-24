Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 24?
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Miles Wood going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- Wood has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Wood has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Wood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|13:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|11:49
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-1
Avalanche vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
