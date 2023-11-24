The Houston Rockets (7-6) will host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 214.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-2) 213 -136 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 108.8 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Rockets have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 110.0 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 105.8 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These two teams score 223.6 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's point total.

These two teams surrender a combined 214.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 5-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston is 10-3-0 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +220 - Rockets +25000 +8000 -

