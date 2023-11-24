The Houston Rockets (7-6) host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 110 - Nuggets 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-1.3)

Rockets (-1.3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.1

The Rockets' .769 ATS win percentage (10-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .333 mark (5-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (35.7%) than Houston (4-3) does as the underdog (57.1%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 33.3% of the time this season (five out of 15), which is more often than Houston's games have (four out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 10-5, a better mark than the Rockets have recorded (4-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are putting up 113.6 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 108.8 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Denver is averaging 44 boards per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 29.3 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks fifth-best in the NBA with 12.3 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-worst in the league with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They own a 36.2% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.