Nuggets vs. Rockets November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (8-1), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (5-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, ALT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- November 22 at the Magic
- November 12 at the Rockets
- November 14 at home vs the Clippers
- November 17 at the Pelicans
- November 20 at the Pistons
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is putting up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are receiving 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this season.
- The Nuggets are receiving 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 19.3 points, 6.7 assists and 9 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet posts 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 37% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Green posts 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5 boards per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 11.3 points, 2 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
- Dillon Brooks posts 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|116
|106
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.