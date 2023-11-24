The Houston Rockets (7-6) host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 -

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Five of Denver's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (38.5%).

The Nuggets are 5-10-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 0 0% 113.6 223.6 108.8 214.6 223.2 Rockets 0 0% 110 223.6 105.8 214.6 220

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last 10 games.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in seven opportunities at home, and it has covered one time in eight opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets average 7.8 more points per game (113.6) than the Rockets allow (105.8).

When Denver puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 5-8 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-10 5-9 5-10 Rockets 10-3 7-3 4-9

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Nuggets Rockets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 110 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 5-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 108.8 Points Allowed (PG) 105.8 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 3-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

