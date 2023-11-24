How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (7-6) will host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven home games in a row.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Denver has a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.
- The Nuggets average 7.8 more points per game (113.6) than the Rockets allow (105.8).
- Denver is 10-3 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are scoring 9.3 more points per game (118.6) than they are on the road (109.3).
- In 2023-24, Denver is giving up 107.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.9.
- In home games, the Nuggets are averaging one more three-pointers per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
