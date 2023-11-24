The Colorado Avalanche, Ross Colton included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Colton? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ross Colton vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:04 per game on the ice, is +2.

Colton has a goal in six of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 18 games this season, Colton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Colton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 2 9 Points 2 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

