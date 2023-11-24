Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Routt County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Routt County, Colorado today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Routt County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Steamboat Springs High School at Soroco High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 24
- Location: Oak Creek, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.