In the contest between the Tulane Green Wave and UTSA Roadrunners on Friday, November 24 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Green Wave to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Tulane vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-3.5) Toss Up (52) Tulane 29, UTSA 23

Week 13 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Green Wave have four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 3.5 points or more, Tulane are 4-5 against the spread.

Two Green Wave games (out of 10) have gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 52, 1.8 points fewer than the average total in Tulane games thus far this season.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Roadrunners based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

So far this season, the Roadrunners have put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread.

UTSA is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Roadrunners' 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

The average total for UTSA games this season is seven more points than the point total of 52 for this outing.

Green Wave vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.8 18.5 31.2 22.3 23.8 14 UTSA 33.1 24.3 35.7 22 30 27

