The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 23 USC Trojans (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% the Sooners allow to opponents.

In games USC shoots higher than 35.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Trojans are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners rank 58th.

The Trojans record 75.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 57.8 the Sooners give up.

When USC totals more than 57.8 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners are shooting 50.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma is 5-0 when it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Sooners are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 247th.

The Sooners score an average of 86.6 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 66.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Oklahoma is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, USC averaged 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did on the road (68.2).

The Trojans ceded 66.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 66.2.

In home games, USC drained 2.0 more threes per game (7.1) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oklahoma scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.3.

At home, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.8.

Oklahoma sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 UC Irvine L 70-60 Galen Center 11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule