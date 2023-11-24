How to Watch USC vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 23 USC Trojans (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.
USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- In games USC shoots higher than 35.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Trojans are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners rank 58th.
- The Trojans record 75.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 57.8 the Sooners give up.
- When USC totals more than 57.8 points, it is 4-1.
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners are shooting 50.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma is 5-0 when it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 247th.
- The Sooners score an average of 86.6 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 66.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, USC averaged 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did on the road (68.2).
- The Trojans ceded 66.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 66.2.
- In home games, USC drained 2.0 more threes per game (7.1) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oklahoma scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.3.
- At home, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.8.
- Oklahoma sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (32.7%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 70-60
|Galen Center
|11/19/2023
|Brown
|W 81-70
|Galen Center
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Texas State
|W 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|W 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|USC
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
