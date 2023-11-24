Can we count on Valeri Nichushkin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • Nichushkin has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Nichushkin has scored four goals on the power play.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:36 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:35 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.