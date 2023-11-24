The San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama included, face the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Wembanyama, in his previous game (November 22 loss against the Clippers), put up 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Wembanyama, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.8 17.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 10.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 30.8 31.1 PR -- 28.3 28.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 17.9% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114.1 points per game.

The Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.8 makes per contest.

