Saturday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Washington Huskies (5-0) squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (4-1) at 5:00 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Washington by a score of 68-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last game on Friday, the Falcons secured a 54-51 victory against Hawaii.

Air Force vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Air Force vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 68, Air Force 63

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (one).

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 150) on November 24

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 199) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 324) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 16.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

16.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Jayda McNabb: 7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%

7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG% Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Keelie O'Hollaren: 13.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

13.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.1 FG%

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons score 68.2 points per game (167th in college basketball) and allow 68.4 (251st in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

