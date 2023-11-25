How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (13-6) will host the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.
ESPN+ and ALT is the place to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Flames go head to head.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 12th in goals against, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 72 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|19
|5
|24
|29
|11
|18
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|19
|12
|13
|25
|9
|10
|55.2%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|19
|6
|18
|24
|21
|8
|45.4%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|19
|9
|9
|18
|8
|6
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|19
|3
|9
|12
|11
|12
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames' total of 68 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.
- With 61 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|20
|5
|10
|15
|9
|13
|55.1%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|19
|5
|8
|13
|4
|4
|0%
|Nazem Kadri
|20
|4
|9
|13
|17
|15
|48.8%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|20
|4
|8
|12
|15
|8
|100%
|Blake Coleman
|20
|6
|5
|11
|11
|11
|42.1%
