The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) have -175 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-9-3), who have +145 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Flames Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 18 games this season.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 11 of their 17 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.7%).

The Flames have secured an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Calgary has had moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and won that game.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 8-1-1 6.4 4.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 4.2 3.5 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 6-4 6-2-2 6.3 3.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.9 3.1 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2

