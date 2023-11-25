Saturday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of NC State. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent matchup 96-53 against Kentucky on Friday.

Colorado vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Colorado vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 73, Colorado 72

Colorado Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6, the Buffaloes registered their signature win of the season, a 92-78 victory.

The Buffaloes have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Wolfpack have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 61) on November 18

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 90) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 111) on November 23

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 144) on November 24

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +159 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.5 points per game. They're putting up 88.7 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.2 per outing to rank 155th in college basketball.

